IIT Gandhinagar emerges as the highest medal winner during the 37th Inter IIT Aquatics Meet 2023

The Institute won a total of 10 medals, including 5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze in various swimming championships for Men and Women

Gandhinagar, Oct 10: In a magnanimous victory, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) emerged as the highest medal winner by earning a total of 10 medals, including 5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze in various swimming championships for Men and Women at the 37th Inter IIT Aquatics Meet held at the Institute between 17 IITs from October 4 to 8, 2023. The Institute also secured the First Runner-up position with 28 points in the Women’s Swimming events.

The swimming stars of IITGN who led the Institute to this remarkable position include Adit Rambhia, who won three gold medals in the 200m Medley, 100m Butterfly, and 100m Freestyle events; Tanya Vyas, who won two gold medals 50m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle events and a silver medal in the 50m Breaststroke event; Ananya Balike, who secured a silver medal in the 50m Butterfly and a bronze medal in the 50m Backstroke events. Besides, Tanya Vyas, Ananya Balike, Shrijaya Maity, and Kavuri Monisha earned a silver medal in the 4X50m Medley event, and Kavuri Monisha, Kalash Kankariya, Ananya Balike, and Tanya Vyas secured a bronze medal in the 4X50m Freestyle event.

IITGN has always encouraged its students to adopt an active lifestyle, and they are provided with the best sporting facilities to choose the sport they like and excel in it. Prof Abhijit Mishra, Head of Sports at IITGN, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that our students have helped the Institute attain a historic position in the Inter IIT Aquatics Meet 2023. The new world-class Sports Complex at IITGN has given a big boost to all-round sports activities at the Institute, and it is reflected in the extraordinary performances of our teams at various levels. I congratulate all the medal winners, their swimming coaches, and the entire physical training team for their dedication and hard work. We are looking forward to hosting the next sets of Inter IIT Sports Meet 2023.”

IITGN is the host for the 2023 editions of the Inter IIT Sports Meets, and in the first leg of the highly coveted sports event, the Institute successfully organised the 37th Inter IIT Aquatics Meet with a total of 24 different events in Men’s and Women’s categories and a series of water polo matches. Nearly 300 swimmers and officials from 17 IITs participated in the five-day tournament for a thrilling display of aquatic prowess. The Women’s Championship was won by IIT Kharagpur and the Men’s Championship was won by IIT Delhi. They stood at second and third positions, respectively, in the overall medals tally.

In the coming months, the Inter IIT Staff Meet will be held entirely at IITGN from December 24 to 29, 2023, and the Inter IIT Sports Meet will be jointly hosted at IITGN and IIT Bombay between December 10 and 22.

The state-of-the-art Sports Complex at IITGN is equipped with several top-notch facilities for various indoor and outdoor sports/activities, including Badminton Courts, Squash Courts, Table Tennis Court, Volleyball Court, Basketball Court, Climbing Wall, Football Ground, Cricket Ground, Athletic Track, an Olympic Size Swimming Pool, Yoga Hall, Gym, and so on. These facilities help students and the community practise and attain professionalism in their respective games while ensuring their fitness and wellness.