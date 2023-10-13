GJEPC Unveils Exciting Themes for Artisan Awards 2024: Unusual Materials & Objet Trouvé

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Oct 13: The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) unveils two exciting and unconventional themes for the 7th edition of The Artisan Awards 2024: ‘Unusual Materials’ and ‘Objet Trouvé.’ These innovative themes promise to redefine artistic expression and inspire designers to think out-of-the-box and blend alternative and precious aspects to create avant-garde fine jewellery.

The first theme, ‘Objet Trouvé’ (Found Objects) will explore art crafted from openly visible yet frequently altered objects that don’t typically serve as art materials due to their non-art function.

A ‘found object’, whether it’s natural, man-made, or even just a fragment, is kept and preserved due to an inherent connection and interest the artist has with the object. It can be treated as a work of art in itself, and as a muse for inspiration.

The idea is to design a piece of jewellery that depicts the essence of ‘Objet Trouvé’ by taking an object of your past and reimagining it in a modern form. ‘Found object’ may be modified and presented as art, either in their original form or as part of an ensemble of other elements. Found Examples of ‘found objects’ include vintage poker chips, antique coins, collected shells, vintage Venetian glass beads, buttons, and beachcombed shells.

The second theme, ‘Unusual Materials’ encourages designers to create a dialogue between the familiar and the unexpected by combining contrasting materials with precious metals. Participants are expected to design a piece of jewellery that combines unusual materials with at least 50% precious material. Unusual materials could include cement, titanium, wood, porcelain, bamboo, slate, meteorite, glass, recycled plastic, leather and more.

Commenting on the unconventional 2024 Artisan themes, Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, comments, “At GJEPC, our vision is to reshape the future of jewellery design through competitions like The Artisan Awards. Exploring new frontiers in design is about going beyond what already exists. Through this competition GJEPC reiterates its commitment to nurturing an innovative spirit among designers.”

Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotion & Marketing, GJEPC, adds, “Defying norms and pushing boundaries, the 7th edition of The Artisan Awards invites designers to embark on a journey towards uncharted territory, that challenges the predictable path. Participants are encouraged to liberate their imagination and craft magnificent pieces using a unique blend of precious and non-precious materials or cherished collectibles. This is a golden opportunity to create masterpieces that will captivate and inspire for generations to come.”

The last date for submitting sketch entries is October 31, 2023. For more details on the competition guidelines, eligibility criteria and further information, visit the GJEPC website at www.theartisanawards.com