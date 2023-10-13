RRU’s SPICSM enters into an MoU with Ranchi Security Pvt Ltd

School of Private, Industrial, and Corporate Security Management (SPICSM) and Ranchi Security (P) Ltd. Join Forces to Empower Underprivileged Youth through Skill Development Certification Programs

Gandhinagar, Oct 13: The School of Private, Industrial, and Corporate Security Management (SPICSM), under the aegis of Rashtriya Raksha University, a renowned institution dedicated to providing comprehensive security education, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ranchi Security Pvt. Ltd., a leading security agency in the domain. This collaboration aims to jointly conduct Skill Development Certification Programme, both online and offline, to empower underprivileged youth aspiring for employment in corporate and private security agencies both within the country and abroad. The programs will also cater to personnel especially women within the security industry who seek opportunities for up-skilling and re-skilling in the LWE areas.

The MoU signing ceremony took place today in the presence of Prof (Dr.) Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro Vice-Chancellor of RRU, and Dr. Anirudha Singh, Director of Ranchi Security Pvt. Ltd. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the efforts to bridge the skill gap in the security sector and create employment opportunities for marginalized sections of the society.

Through this collaboration, SPICSM and Ranchi Security Pvt. Ltd. aim to provide high-quality training programs that align with industry standards and requirements. The Skill Development Certification Programs will equip participants with essential knowledge and practical skills necessary for a successful career in the security industry. The programmes will be delivered through a combination of online and offline modes to ensure accessibility for individuals from diverse backgrounds. Online modules will provide flexibility for learners to access course materials at their convenience, while offline sessions will facilitate hands-on training and practical demonstrations.

Underprivileged youth and women from the Left-Wing Extremism affected regions, who aspire to work in corporate and private security agencies will benefit immensely from these certification programmes. By acquiring industry-relevant skills, they will enhance their employability prospects and contribute to the growth of the security sector. Additionally, personnel within the security industry will have the opportunity to up-skill themselves, enabling career advancement and professional development.

In discussing the collaboration, Professor (Dr.) Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro Vice-Chancellor of RRU, highlighted RRU’s mission and its commitment to developing top-notch private security professionals. He emphasized the crucial role security plays when goods are in transit from one location to another.

Director of Ranchi Security Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Anirudha Singh, underscored the empowerment of women through ‘Nari ShashaktiKaran.’ He highlighted the success of security training programs for women, citing positive responses and recruitment by globally renowned security firms. Dr. Singh also mentioned the alignment of RSPL’s Shridhar Gyan Sansthan with national skill development initiatives, such as the Prime Minister’s Kaushal Vikas Yojana, in accordance with PSARA guidelines.

Nimesh Dave, Director-in-charge of the School of Private, Industrial & Corporate Security Management, expressed the rationale behind the collaboration with RSPL, citing the commendable work they are doing in skill enhancement at crucial junctures. Their targeted efforts in skill development, particularly for tribal communities and women, have caught the attention, and RRU is delighted to extend its support to RSPL in this impactful initiative.

This collaboration signifies a commitment to excellence, empowerment, and inclusivity, heralding a brighter future for the security industry and those seeking to make a meaningful impact within it.