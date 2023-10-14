HDFC Mutual Fund to promote financial awareness through street plays (Nukkad Natak)

Street plays (Nukkad Natak) across Ahmedabad and 5 other cities under their investor education & awareness initiative

Ahmedabad, October 13, 2023:This World Investor Week (October 9th to 15th, 2023) HDFC Mutual Fund is pleased to present Nukkad Natak – a captivating street play to be held across the length and breadth of India, to drive home the importance of creating wealth by moving cash savings into more efficient investment vehicles. This investor education & awareness initiative is part of our highly successful #BarniSeAzadi campaign, launched on 15th August 2021 to financially empower Indian households and encourage healthy investing habits. The initiative is particularly targeting women across all strata of society.

Against the backdrop of India completing 76 years of Independence in August 2023, we will be conducting 76 events of Nukkad Natak across Ahmedabad at 13 locations and 5 other cities during the World Investor Week (9th Oct to 15th Oct 2023)

This captivating street play will deliver thought-provoking performances across 6 cities viz Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore. The Nukkad Natak aims to empower people with essential knowledge about investment options like Mutual Funds, which could help them grow their wealth over the long-term.

Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC, stated, “As we strive to build a nation of endless possibilities in our Amrit Kaal, we want to raise the bar on what is being done today to encourage wealth creation for every Indian. Over the last two years, our mega investor education & awareness initiative, #BarniSeAzadi has touched the lives of countless households. The campaign has a specific focus on women across all strata of society. This year, on the occasion of World Investor Week, we are proud to present our highly impactful and relatable Nukkad Natak series across the country as we strive to continue empowering the masses.”

The #BarniSeAzadi campaign has been instrumental in transforming how people look at investing. Through this initiative, we urged the audience to free their money from traditional savings methods and invest them productively in investment vehicles like Mutual Funds (MFs), to give their hard-earned money a chance to grow. Ahead of World Investor Week, through Nukkad Natak, we aim to deliver this message even more impactfully and continue this mission of financial empowerment of masses.

To be part of this unique initiative and witness the performances, stay tuned to HDFC Mutual Fund’s social media channels for updates on upcoming events.

To know more visit: bit.ly/BarniSeAzadi

To watch the Nukkad Natak video visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yfdphi8YQC0