Adani Wilmar Celebrates Durga Puja with Special Editions of Fortune Soyabean & Mustard Oil Packs in West Bengal

BILKULONLINE

The specially designed packages of Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil and Soyabean Oil are available in 1-litre pouches

Mumbai, Oct 18: Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, is delighted to announce the launch of special Durga Puja packs for its marquee oil brands, Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil and Fortune Soyabean Oil 1-Litre Pouches, in West Bengal. With this step, the brand becomes the first in the segment to touch upon an integral cultural nuance of the Durga Puja festivities in the state.

Staying true to its brand ethos as India’s top cooking-oil choice with 100% purity, Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil and Fortune Soyabean Oil with Nutrilock action that offer five essential nutrients, have also consistently been the trusted preferences in households nationwide and are synonymous with homemade meals and good health. However, the brand, with the introduction of special Durga Puja packs, seeks to elevate the festive experience for consumers and celebrate the gastronomic goodness and indulgences during the Pujo season and festivity. The specially designed packages capture the essence of the festival, encapsulating the spirit of joy and togetherness that defines it, much like the diverse array of culturally significant dishes prepared during this auspicious time.

The brand understands that the essence of Bengal lies in its diverse flavours and traditional dishes that reflect the cultural tapestry of the region. Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil and Fortune Soyabean Oil, enriched with essential nutrients, not only ensures a perfect blend of health and taste but also enhances the dining experience as it complements culturally relevant delicacies from the regions, which includes iconic dishes like Beguni, Aloo Bhaja, Luchi Alur Dum, Aloo Posto and Shukto among others.

Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the new pack, “Durga Puja occupies a significant spot in the hearts of every Bengali, and the new packs reflect the essence that is so distinctly associated with festivities. Adani Wilmar encourages its consumers to immerse themselves in the spirit of Durga Puja and relish the delightful combination of their products with the essence of ‘Ghar Ka Khana Ghar ka Khana Hota Hai’ during this auspicious period. While each dish, prepared with Fortune Mustard Oil and Fortune Soyabean Oil, will showcase the rich flavours of Bengal, it will also add a tinge of nostalgia to the dining experience made of scrumptious food and cherished traditions that flourish in the heart of every home.”

Adani Wilmar’s exclusive Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil and Fortune Soyabean Oil 1-Litre Pouches for Durga Puja will be available at retail outlets across West Bengal. The brand invites consumers to embrace the spirit of Pujo with the delightful combination of its trusted products and iconic personalities during this auspicious festival.