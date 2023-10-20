Ambuja Cement’s Bhatapara Plant Bags APEX India OH&S ‘Platinum Award’ for Superior Safety Practices

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 20: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has been awarded the prestigious APEX India Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) ‘Platinum Award’ for 2023 for its Bhatapara plant.

This award was conferred upon Ambuja Cements at a recent event in Udaipur for their commendable safety protocols implemented at the Bhatapara plant. The Apex India Safety Awards, a hallmark of safety excellence in India, saw the Bhatapara Unit’s representatives receive the award in the large-scale manufacturing category.

The honour was conferred by Member of Parliament, Mr. Manoj Tiwari in the presence of Dr. Avneesh Singh, ex-Director General of DGFASLI, Ministry of Labour & Employment and Retired Major General P K Saighal.

This recognition solidifies the company’s commitment to safety and the measures implemented to build a safe and healthy workspace. These accolades bring to light our dedication to sustainable practices, emphasizing our drive to adopt the best methods concerning health, safety and the environment. Through the company’s robust safety initiatives, we have been able to ensure a safer workplace for our human capital.