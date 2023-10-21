India Inc. to host buyers, exhibitors from 40 countries at Bharat Tax 2024

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Oct 21: India Inc. will host the world’s biggest textiles event, Bharat Tex 2024, in the national capital from February 26 to 29 next year that will see the participation of exhibitors and buyers from over 40 countries.

Presiding over the curtain raiser event for the show at Vanijya Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal lauded industry bodies of the textile sector for their initiative in organising the event.

“With innovation, collaboration, and the Make in India spirit at its core, this expo is the embodiment of India’s 5F vision – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, making products not just for India but for the entire world,” the Minister said.

He exhorted the captains of industry to build their brands that are globally recognised and simultaneously build India is a brand.

Goyal expressed the hope that the marquee event, Bharat Tex 2024 Expo, would propel the industry’s growth and showcase India’s potential as a mature, competitive global sourcing destination in the global textile industry.

He asked the organisers to make the fair compelling and engaging for the visitors.

The Union Minister also launched the fair logo, website and video at the event. He urged the industry to use this event to highlight India’s global strengths, its sustainability initiatives as well as its strengths across the value chain.

Bharat Tex 2024 is envisaged to be a comprehensive showcase of the entire textile industry value chain, from India’s rich cultural heritage and textile traditions to the latest technological innovations.

With over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 30,000 visitors from 40 countries, this mega event would include knowledge sessions, seminars and conferences, CEO roundtables, B2B & G2G meetings, besides strategic investment announcements, product launches and collaborations that would redefine the textile industry on a global scale, an official statement said.

Bharat Tex 2024 is being planned as a consolidated and unique platform to position and showcase India’s entire textile value chain and also highlight strengths in fashion, traditional crafts and sustainability initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Rachna Shah, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Textile, said that there is a huge opportunity for the textile industry to increase its exports and hence Bharat Tex 2024 comes at the right time.

It would not be just an exhibition, but an immersive experience, she added.