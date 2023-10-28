MICA faculty’s new book delves into the ‘transformative impact of artificial intelligence in customer service’  

Published by McMillan, UK, the book discusses AI’s role in reshaping personalized customer engagement, offering real-world insights for professionals and researchers

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 28: Building on its tradition of impactful research and publications, MICA, Ahmedabad, introduces a new frontier in customer service with Professor Varsha Jain’s innovative book on Artificial Intelligence.

The book, ‘ Artificial Intelligence in Customer Service: The Next Frontier for Personalized Engagement,’ discusses AI’s role in reshaping personalized customer engagement, offering real-world insights for professionals and researchers.

The book has been co-edited by MICA faculty Dr. Varsha Jain along with renowned scholar Dr. Jagdish Sheth, Emory University, USA, Dr. Emmanuel Mogaji, University of Greenwich, and Dr. Anupama Ambika (MICA FPM Fellow) and published by McMillan, UK. While the launch was held on the MICA campus, Dr. Jagdish Sheth, Prof. Leonard Berry, Mays Business School, Texas A&M, USA, and Prof. Ming Huang, National Taiwan University, joined the launch virtually.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director of MICA, said, “This book reinforces the emerging fact that AI is now an integral part of our businesses, and understanding AI with customer service is imperative to run operations. MICA always believes in producing cutting-edge research, which leads to global scholarship, and this book is yet another step in that direction.”

Talking about the implications of the book, Dr. Varsha Jain who is also the AGK Chair Professor of Marketing, shared, “This book would significantly help the industry learn how ecosystems can be developed for using AI, what channels would be used, how integrations would happen, how ethics and privacy would be maintained, and eventually, the well-being of the customers and employees can be acquired.”

The book has contributions from eminent scholars worldwide, with new content and real-time examples from major global brands. It is aimed at industry professionals, faculty, researchers, and students who wish to understand how AI operates effectively in the real world. It helps provide a seamless experience and personalized customer engagement.

Sharing his insights, renowned global scholar Dr. Jagdish N Sheth of Goizueta Business School, Emory University, said, “Rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and specially generated AI such as chat GPT will have the greatest impact on customer service where bots will deliver better, faster and more personalized customer experience than the front-line service workers in health care, hospitality or hairstyle.”

Applauding the book, Prof. Leonard Berry, Distinguished Professor of Marketing at Mays Business School, Texas A&M University, said, “Artificial Intelligence in Customer Service will help guide managers to use this powerful technology while stimulating timely academic research effectively. This book is an important contribution to the service literature.”