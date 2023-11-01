GTU achieves a very special achievement in the field of engineering

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 1: Gujarat Technological University’s (GTU) Graduate school of Engineering has got clearance from national board of accreditoon for conducting a post graduation course in cyber security.

The course is a part of prestigious Washington accord now being implemented in 15 nations. Thus GTU cyber security experts eould br treated on par either other big universitylies course on cyber security.

GTU Vice Chancellor Dr Rajul Gajjar and registrar Dr. K. N Kher have complimented Dr. S D Panchal director of the Graduate school of engineering which has been running this PG course in cyber security ss per the strict guidelines of the Washington Accord.