PGP Summer Placement 2023-2024 – Cluster 1

Ahmedabad, Nov 1: The first cluster of the Summer Placement process for the PGP class of 2025 was held today at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised of six cohorts – investment banking & markets, management consulting, niche consulting, advisory consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital & asset management.

The process was conducted in hybrid mode with companies joining in online as well as offline mode.

We saw a large pool of recruiters offering about 60 roles in the process. Boston Consulting Group was the top recruiter with 22 offers. Other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included regular recruiters such as Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, Kepler Cannon, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, KPMG, Ernst & Young, Strategy&. Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC.

GoldmanSachs was the largest recruiter in Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 9 offers. In the PE and VC domain, we saw participation of firms like Westbridge, I-squared Capital, RTP Global, Multiples, Faering Capital and Piramal Alternatives. We witnessed the participation of new firms like Vector Consulting Group and Transformation X in the Summer internship process.

As stated earlier, Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on 3rd November and 6th November respectively.