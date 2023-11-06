Jio Institute Hosts “Convergence-2023” in Singapore, Cultivating Global Knowledge Exchange and Collaboration

BILKULONLINE

Singapore, Ahmedabad, Nov 6: Jio Institute proudly hosted “Convergence-2023” at the Four Points by Sheraton in Singapore. This event marked a significant global initiative by Jio Institute, to provide a vital platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration between industry leaders and academia in the Southeast Asian market.

Convergence-2023 brought together prominent sectors, including Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Digital Media & Marketing Communications, Sports Management, and New-Age Tech Start-ups. Eminent keynote speakers included Dr. Yonggang Wen, President’s Chair in Computer Science & Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Bjoern Kroog, Head of Product Management for Advanced Analytical Products, GfK (a Nielsen IQ company); Unmish Parthasarathi, Founder & Executive Director, Picture Board Partners; and Dr. Dipak Jain, Vice Chancellor, Jio Institute, delivered valuable insights from their respective domains.

Neil Parekh, Nominated Member of Parliament, Singapore, and Ameya Abhyankar, Counsellor, High Commission of India in Singapore, graced the occasion with their presence. They were joined by industry association leaders, professional organizations, start-ups, Indian Consulate representatives, Government of Singapore delegates, academicians, researchers, Jio Institute students, and the institute’s core leadership.

Other organisations that participated included Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore, National University of Singapore, Singapore Management University, Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), AIA, TiE Singapore, Philips APAC, Insights APAC, Materials Research Society of Singapore, Singapore Fintech Association, Active.ai, Virtualness, Marketing Analytics Solutions, and SAP Basis, among others.

Dr. Palak Sheth, Director, Jio Institute, set the stage for the evening with his opening address. He stated, “In today’s interconnected world, it is more critical than ever for students to adopt a global perspective. Forums like Convergence-2023 expose students to diverse cultures and ways of thinking, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a globalized economy.”

Dr. Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Jio Institute, welcomed the delegates and students, emphasizing the significance of events like Convergence in facilitating the exchange of ideas on how “human talent,” the most valuable asset of any educational institution, can bridge domain-centric silos to address complex real-world challenges.

Highlighting the importance of such events, Neil Parekh, Nominated Member of Parliament, Singapore, said, “Convergence serves as a pivotal platform for the exchange of knowledge and collaboration between industry professionals and the academic community.”

The conference featured a panel discussion on the impact of major trends such as the globalization of sports, AI in digital marketing, and the synergy of AI & DS with IoT and blockchain. This was followed by a discussion on the evolving skill requirements in a continuously evolving job market, with panellist presenting industry case studies in these fields. Dr. Yonggang Wen, President’s Chair in Computer Science & Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, highlighted the importance of advancements in computer technology, stating, “For every 1% increase in National Computing Power, there is a 3.3% growth in the economy and a 1.8% increase in GDP.”

The event marked the culmination of the two-week-long ‘Study Abroad module’ at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. This module is a pivotal element of the curriculum for all postgraduate programs at Jio Institute, enabling every student to visit a partner international university for academic and practical training. This experience provides them with the opportunity to understand the global business landscape and address real-world problems.

Jio Institute students studied courses in Cybersecurity, Blockchain Technologies, Consumer Experience & Consumer Retention, Disruptive Technologies in Consumer Experience, Consumer Neuroscience & Neuro-Marketing, and the Future of Consumer Experience at the NTU. They also visited the offices of Teradata Corp and Decathlon Data Center, the National Institute of Education (Singapore), and Singapore Sports Hub as part of the industry immersion module.

Jio Institute looks forward to organising more such events, recognizing their importance in preparing students for the challenges of the 21st-century workforce.