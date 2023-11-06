Applications invited for Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2023-24

Nurturing India’s brightest students to think big, think green, think digital

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Nov 6: Reliance Foundation is inviting applications for its prestigious postgraduate scholarships that aim to nurture world-class talent. Applications are open to first- year postgraduate students in nine fields of study that aim to reimagine and build India’s growth. Applications are open until 17th December 2023.

Resonating with the rapid advancements on technology fronts including digital, renewable and new energy, and biotechnology, the Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship aims to nurture future leaders of tomorrow who have the potential to develop new solutions and innovations in these fields for the benefit of all.

“India’s youth are well-poised to shape the nation’s progress in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship will identify and empower the country’s brightest young minds who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society. We aim to create a cohort of excellence every year to power India’s new era of growth,” said Mr. Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

Since 2020, the merit-based scholarship for excellence in postgraduate studies, has supported 178 students. Reliance Foundation Postgraduate scholars from past cohorts have embarked on professional journeys in roles that leverage technologies to drive transformation and impact for a better tomorrow. For the graduated scholars, the scholarship proved to be a platform that enriched their educational and learning experience, led them to industry-leading mentors, acquire skills and place themselves on successful career paths.

The top 100 students selected for the scholarship will be awarded a grant of up to Rs. 6 lakh for the entire duration of study along with a holistic development programme that includes expert interactions, industry exposure and volunteering opportunities. Scholars will be selected following a rigorous process that includes application evaluation, aptitude test and interviews with leading experts.

The Reliance Foundation postgraduate scholarships will identify students who can demonstrate qualities of excellence, leadership potential, integrity, community commitment, growth mindset and courage. Those first-year postgraduate students pursuing full-time courses in India in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science & Engineering and Life Sciences are invited to apply.