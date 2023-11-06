IIT Gandhinagar and Deakin University, Australia, joined hands for academic and research collaboration

The MoU will facilitate students, faculty, staff, and knowledge exchange between both institutions for research, teaching, and learning

Gandhinagar: The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and Deakin University, Australia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for academic and research collaboration.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Prof Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, and Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, in the presence of Hon. Jason Clare MP, Minister for Education, Government of Australia, and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, during the India-Australia Bilateral Meeting between Ministers of Education of both nations, and the 1st Australia India Education and Skills Council meeting held at IIT Gandhinagar.

This new partnership will facilitate students, faculty, staff, and knowledge exchange between both institutions for research, teaching, and learning in areas of common interest. IITGN and Deakin University are poised to nurture a fruitful and active partnership.

Sharing his thoughts on this occasion, Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, said, “IIT Gandhinagar has always believed in the idea of global cooperation for collective growth that leads to modern and holistic education and research avenues in the local and global arena. We are excited for this collaboration with Deakin University to scale our joint efforts for developing mutually beneficial and meaningful models for developing the knowledge ecosystem in the region. I am sure that this partnership will greatly benefit our students, faculty, and staff in their careers and international exposure.”

Prof Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, Australia, said, “It has always been Deakin’s effort to explore, innovate and actualise the most meaningful avenues for collaboration and engagement across Indian academia, industry and government. We have done this over the last three decades ‘with India, for India’ and with our GIFT City Campus we look forward to doing much more ‘in India’. By joining hands with IIT Gandhinagar we can build upon the strategic presence of both partner institutions in the region to truly realise the goals of collaborative research and innovation and enhanced student mobility and knowledge. I see a lot of optimism in the future possibilities of this relationship.”