Adani Energy Solutions Limited announces its financial and operational performance for the quarter and half year

Ahmedabad, Nov 6: Adani Energy Solutions Limited , part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, the largest private transmission and distribution company in India with a growing smart metering portfolio, today announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights – Consolidated (Transmission and Distribution:

Particulars (Rs Crore) Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 YoY % 1H FY24 1H FY23 YoY% Revenue 3,421 3,032 12.8% 7,042 6,081 15.8% Operational EBITDA 1,368 1,241 10.2% 2,622 2,454 6.9% Total EBITDA 1,443 1,362 6.0% 2,821 2,688 5.0% PBT 370 250 48.1% 713 452 57.9% PAT 284 194 46.1% 466 363 28.5% EPS (Rs) 2.47 1.85 33.5% 4.04 3.35 20.6% Cash Profit 757 748 1.2% 1,406 1,479 -4.9%



Consolidated revenue in Q2 FY24 witnessed double-digit growth on account of newly commissioned lines (WKTL, JKTL, WRSS, and LBTL), commissioning of elements at NKTL and MP-II lines, an increase in energy consumption in the Mumbai Distribution business (AEML), and new customer additions

Consolidated EBITDA increased to Rs 1,443 Cr in the first quarter, a 6% YoY increase

PBT came in at Rs 370 Cr, an increase of 48% YoY; In Q2 FY24, the consolidated PAT of Rs 284 Cr was 46% higher YoY

Segment-wise Financial Highlights:

Particulars (Rs Crores) Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 YoY % 1H FY24 1H FY23 YoY% Transmission Segment Operational Revenue 941 868 8.4% 1,825 1,704 7.1% Operational EBITDA 854 786 8.6% 1,661 1,553 7.0% Margin (%) 91% 91% – 91% 91% – Total EBITDA 907 834 8.8% 1,769 1,644 7.6% PBT 305 305 0.0% 600 607 -1.1% PAT 259 239 8.5% 421 473 -11.0% Cash Profit 501 480 4.2% 918 948 -3.1% Distribution Segment(1) Revenue 2,480 2,164 14.6% 5,217 4,377 19.2% Operational EBITDA 514 455 12.9% 961 901 6.7% Total EBITDA 536 528 1.5% 1,052 1,044 0.8% PBT 65 -55 217.8% 113 -155 173% PAT 25 -45 155.1% 45 -110 141% Cash Profit 256 268 -4.2% 488 531 -8.0%

The increase in distribution revenue is on account of higher units sold and on account of customer acquisitions

The distribution business continued to deliver strong performance, with double-digit growth in revenue and operational EBITDA during the quarter

PAT in the transmission business in 1H FY24 declined due to a higher tax outgo of Rs. 65 Cr on dividend income at the parent AESL level

Segment-wise Key Operational Highlights:

Particulars Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 Change Transmission business Average Availability (%) 99.7% 99.7% In line Transmission Network Added (ckm) 219 352 Lower Distribution business (AEML) Supply reliability (%) 99.99% 99.99% In line Distribution loss (%) 5.81% 6.0% Higher Units sold (MU’s) 2,446 2,233 Higher

Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., said, “AESL remains steadfast in its performance and continues to expand into multiple energy solution areas. It has been demonstrating its execution prowess by commissioning assets despite significant inherent challenges. AESL’s growth trajectory remains significant despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our pipeline of projects in both transmission and smart metering will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position. AESL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality, and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practising a culture of safety is integral to our pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”