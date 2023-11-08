JIOPHONE PRIMA GOES ON SALE

4 Inch Display Screen, 1800mAh battery, 23 language support

Priced at Rs 2,599

Goes on sale at key retail stores and online platforms like Reliance digital.in, JioMart Electronics & Amazon

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 8: JioPhone Prima is a 4G keypad smartphone based on Kai-OS Platform which gives access to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Voice assistant.

It comes with Digital Cameras for video calling & photography and is also loaded with Jio Digital services like Entertainment via JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn; UPI Payment via JioPay, all packed in Premium Space design.

The JioPhone Prima is not just a phone, it’s a statement of style & substance, designed for those who refuse to settle for ordinary. This innovative device is a testament to Jio’s commitment to redefining the mobile experience, infusing it with an element of vibrancy, fun, and sheer excitement.

JioPhone Prima transcends the conventional, ensuring that you are never bored with your phone, but rather, thrilled by its possibilities, with its sleek design and vibrant colours. It’s not just a phone; it’s an extension of one’s personality, a reflection of vibrant life, and a gateway to endless possibilities.

This phone is for those looking for powerful alternative with upgraded functionality & uniqueness of having social platform along with it.