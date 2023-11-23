Ahmedabad gets the largest Raymond Multibrand Show Room at Shyamal by Praharsh Enterprise

Visit and buy the widest range of ready to wear top brand clothing of Raymond

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Nov 23: Ahmedabad’s fashion and taste for male shoppers diverts to Shayamal with the inauguration of the largest Raymond Multibrand Show Room that took place on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad – the happening city has a new venue now. With the launch of the largest Raymond Mutlibrand Showroom at the Shop No. 13 to 16, Ground Floor, UNICUS Building, Shyamal Cross Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad, it is going to be the one stop shopping for the men to uplift their style statement.

As we all know Raymond is known for their exquisite ethnic, Indo-western formal and casual fashion apparel, it is the leading designer lifestyle brand that provides premium styling, quality and value to consumers.

This multibrand showroom of Ahmedabad is a dream project of the Praharsh Enterprise’s Chairman Prakash Shah, who along with his wife Harsha Shah, son Tarpan Shah and daughter in law Riya Shah inaugurated the showroom in the presence of well-known artists of Gujarati entertainment world. It included the entertainment industry artists Bhai Bhai song fame Arvind Vegda, well-known actor Chetan Daya, Gujarati film actress Indu Sarkar, Urvashi Harsora, Khushbu Jani, Vidhi Patel, well-known actors Karthik Dave, Danesh Gandhi, Colors Gujarati actors Pranav Undkat, Mansi Ojha, Devanshi Vyas, Nisha Jani, Panka Sheth and social media influencer Khushi Sheth.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE on this occasion, Prakash Shah said “This is my dream project after setting up of Bhavnagar showrooms. It makes me happy and satisfied for the time being”.

Tarpan Shah said “We are here with premium brand Raymond which offers higher-quality ready to wear apparel made of fine cotton, silk, or blends, woollen, jeans and more. We wish to extend clothing to the people of Ahmedabad a distinctive mark of their own style and fashion sense an exquisite ethnic, indo-western formal and casual fashion apparel of Raymond Fashion which is the leading designer lifestyle brand that provides premium styling, quality and value to consumers”.

“We have with us a wide range of category of apparel that Raymond’s multi-brands offer as per colour, brand, pattern, fitness, occasion, collection, neck, sleeve and discount offers.”

Tapan added “We own some 11 to 12 showrooms of Raymond brands at Ahmedabad’s top shopping destinations and at Bhavanagar. We could plan introducing similar quality and range of wear for women in our next to do project after say a few months’ time”.

It should be noted that Ahmedabad now has almost all leading brands of India and abroad in the clothing category.

Praharsh Enterprise proudly showcases eighth high-quality Ring Denim to the world’s renowned Jeanswear Brands by Raymond, an exquisite range of shirting and suiting fabrics across a plethora of options such as Worsted fabrics, Cotton, Wool blends, Linen and Denim. For the Shahs of Praharsh chose Raymond brands since through its ready to wear range of clothing it promises entire wardrobe essentials and an effortless style that is modern, confident and relaxed.

Attraction of the range at Raymond’s multibrand showroom of Praharsh Enterprise presents diversified silhouettes and creative lines of high fashion apparel of the power brands like — Raymond Ready to Wear (RRTW), Park Avenue (PA), ColorPlus (CP) and Parx.

For, today’s man is a perfectionist who is always on the lookout for his next big accomplishment. And when it comes to his wardrobe, he won’t settle for anything less than classics and classy. Park Avenue provides stylish and innovative wardrobe solutions to well-dressed gentlemen. The collection liberates timeless sophistication, celebrating individuality and optimism through style. Park Avenue understands the 21st-century man’s constant need for excellence and provides him with exquisite and well-crafted outfits for all occasions. Trend-savvy and fashion enthusiasts to explore the casual and formal ensembles that are easy-going and effortlessly stylish apparel that are offered by Raymond’s Colour Plus. Parx is positioned to meet the consumer needs for ‘beyond work’ requirements, addressed through categories like Urban, Sport, Excursion and Club.