MICA and TCS  join hands to engage in research projects across domains of learning, teaching & assessment

MICA’s Center for Learning & Innovative Pedagogy (CLIP) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TCS. Under the MoU, both the partners will research, innovate and co-create new paradigms in education using creativity and technology

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 23: In a major academic collaboration, MICA Ahmedabad has joined hands with Tata Consultancy Services, a tech behemoth, to bring in innovations in teaching and learning experiences.

MICA’s Center for Learning & Innovative Pedagogy (CLIP), an innovator in pedagogy and TCS have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research, innovate and co-create new paradigms in education using creativity, technology and research as its mainstay. The two partners will soon kick start a few projects in the field of pedagogy, curriculum, creativity and assessment.

The MoU was recently signed by Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA and Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON in the presence of CLIP Co-Chairs and Committee members. TCS’s Co-Innovation Network (COIN) is partnering with leading universities across the globe, and the latest collaboration is with MICA’s Centre for Learning and Innovative Pedagogy (CLIP).

Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, said, “This MoU is a part of the Co-Innovation Network (COIN) academic relationship between MICA and TCS. CLIP is one of MICA’s new, emerging Centres of Excellence that has been set up to document and help implement innovations in pedagogy for better teaching and learning experiences. I am sure this recent collaboration will further strengthen MICA’s close bonds with TCS nurtured over the years.”

Delving more, MICA Prof. Ashutosh Dutt, Co-Chair of CLIP, said, “MICA is known for creativity and innovative pedagogy, while TCS needs no introduction in technology. Our joint mission is to leverage creativity and tech to enhance education at all levels, in line with India’s New Education Policy.”

MICA Prof. Pooja Thomas, Co-Chair of CLIP added, “This is the first step towards establishing a milieu of innovation in Ahmedabad in the realm of education and CLIP is excited to take charge of this.”

Speaking about the partnership, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head – TCS iON, said, “The TCS Academic Co-Innovation Network (COIN) allows TCS to create value-based partnerships with leading academic institutions worldwide. We are delighted to welcome MICA to the TCS Academic COIN family comprising 80+ global academic partners. I am sure that TCS iON in partnership with CLIP at MICA will enrich the work we do in the learning and assessment space across the globe. In collaboration with the MICA faculty and researchers, we intend to engage in research projects in learning, teaching and assessment domains and develop world-class frameworks.”