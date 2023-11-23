ICAI gears up to host largest convention of Global Accountants

Vice-President of India to inaugurate the Convention on 24th November

Ahmedabad, Nov 23: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosted a press conference on thursday in Ahmedabad to share insights about the first Global Professional Accountants Convention (GloPAC) being hosted from 24th-26th November, 2023 on theme “Connecting the Globe, Creating Value” at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India.

Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI and CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President, ICAI along with CA. (Dr.) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, Chairman, Public Relations Committee, ICAI and CA. (Dr.) Anjali Choksi, Chairperson, Ahmedabad Branch of ICAI were present. President, ICAI addressed the media and shared the sneak peek into the magnitude and significance of GloPAC.

The inaugural ceremony of GloPAC will be graced by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India as the Chief Guest and CA. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India as the Guest of Honour in august presence of Anuradha Thakur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, K Rajaraman, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority Tapan Ray, MD and CEO, GIFT Co. Ltd.

The convention will host more than 4000 Delegates from over 25 countries :

The 3- Days event will have 30+ insightful sessions addressed by galaxy of speakers like:

Praful Pansheriya , Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Higher Education, Govt. of Gujarat

Debashis Panda , Chairman Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

Asmaa Resmouki , President, IFAC

Ram Mohan Johri, Deputy C&AG (Central Revenue Audit)

Nilesh Shah, Group President & Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Limited

Sharing insights about the Convention CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI informed, “In the spirit of global collaboration, ICAI embarks on a historic journey with the first-ever GloPAC event, a testament to our commitment to excellence in the accounting profession. The conference will delve upon the discussion shaping the future of the accountancy profession. Together, we illuminate the path toward a globally revered accountancy profession and a sustainable future.”

President, ICAI further added “ICAI for its initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards Board (SRSB) has been awarded the ISAR Honours 2023 by the UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) working group on International Standards for Accounting and Reporting (ISAR). ICAI’s initiative SRSB received the highest score in this year’s ISAR HONORS session among 70 initiatives from around the world. This recognition reflects ICAI’s continuous efforts in sustainability reporting.”

Furthermore, the launch of the New Scheme of Education and Training during the 75th CA Day, marks a progressive step in aligning with International Education Standards and the National Education Policy, 2020. The contemporary curriculum underscores ethics, technology, and practical training innovations, reflecting ICAI’s dedication to shaping the future of the Chartered Accountancy course.

While addressing the Media CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President, ICAI added, “GloPAC aims to bring together key stakeholders, such as thought leaders, policymakers, standard setters, industry and commerce groups, as well as financial institutions worldwide. Positioned as a premier platform, the convention will facilitate in-depth discussions and debates on contemporary issues and emerging trends within the accountancy profession. Acting as a ‘Window to the Future,’ GloPAC will provide insights to navigate the unseen forces in the global economy and regulatory landscape.”

During the GloPAC, ICAI will also sign two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City.