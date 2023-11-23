Guj CM Bhupendra Patel to inaugurate CAPSI Security Leadership Summit-2023

Important announcements from government towards the private security professionals — Course of action to further the services of the CAPSI, RRR, Agniveers’ placements and overview of strengthening the national security with the help of private professionals and government guidance

Ahmedabad, November 21, 2023: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the 18th edition of CAPSI Annual conference on Friday at Gandhinagar.

The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), the apex body of security professionals in the country, is set to host its 18th Annual Security Leadership Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on November 24-25, 2023, is being hosted by the Security Association of Gujarat (SAG).

The Summit promises to be a landmark event in the field of private security, bringing together security experts, professionals, and thought leaders from around the globe. The Security Leadership Summit 2023 is set to bring together approximately 500 participants, featuring distinguished representatives such as Clearspeed Inc. from the UK and the Council of International Investigators from the Netherlands. At this conference, significant initiatives will be unveiled, all geared towards the development of a New National Security Culture. This event promises to be a pivotal platform where leaders and experts will come together to shape the future landscape of security, fostering collaboration and innovation in the realm of national and international security.

Distinguished individuals representing diverse sectors will lend their expertise as keynote speakers at the upcoming event. The esteemed lineup includes Lt. Gen. A B Shivane, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), the Former Director-General of Mechanised Forces in the Indian Army, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, the Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, HH Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Col. Sanajay Prakash, T.S.L, Jamshedpur, Mr. Yashwant Mahadik, Global Head, Lupin, Sh. Prakash Vermora, a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Gujarat, and Bhagwan Shankar, IAS (Retd), the Former Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim. Their diverse backgrounds and wealth of experience promise to contribute to a rich and insightful discourse during the event.

The conference will be attended by Gen (Dr) V.K. Singh, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, and Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister of Gujarat, as chief guests.

Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman, CAPSI said, “In fostering a National Security Culture, we are committed to creating a supportive atmosphere that nurtures growth. Through this, we cultivate a collective mindset that values vigilance, adaptability, and cooperation. This proactive stance empowers us to identify potential risks and implement measures to mitigate their impact, safeguarding not only the physical safety but also the overall well-being and prosperity of our esteemed citizens and the nation”.

The upcoming Security Leadership Summit, promises to be a thought-provoking event with insightful discussions on a variety of topics. These discussions, which underscore the dynamic nature of the security industry, will cover a range of critical issues such as Israel-Hamas Conflict – Lessons for Security Professionals by & Strike Corps Commander.

Additionally, the conference will delve into the intersection of Technology and the Insurance Industry, the challenges posed by Counterfeiting in International Markets, and strategies for Securing Corporate Assets under the New Arms Licensing Policy. Participants can also look forward to engaging discussions on Future Trends in Corporate Security, the emerging business opportunities in Maritime Security for Private Security Industry (PSI), and the establishment of standards and service delivery by CAPSI Certified Companies. This diverse agenda aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape of security, making the conference a must-attend for industry professionals and stakeholders.