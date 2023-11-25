9th ‘Dharti Ratna Awards’ presented to 14 ‘Selfless Workers’ by Ashirvad Foundation

Ashirvad Foundation is performing remarkable services in the field of women health specially screening of breast cancer and vaccination for the prevention of cervical cancer besides other public work

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Nov 25: Ashirvad Foundation in its ninth consequent year felicitated 14 selfless workers who have dedicated their lives to society and human care. They were conferred with the ‘Dharti Ratna Awards’ by the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Shri Devavratji in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

On this occasion Kanchanbhai B Zaveri(Trustee and Donor, Satya Sai Hospital),Sponsor of this programme, Kanubhai M Patel (Chairman Monte Carlo Ltd), former revenue minister of Gujarat, Kaushik Patel and R S Patel (CA ) the founder of Ashirwad Foundation remained present.

Gujarat State Governor Acharya Devavratji said that Ashirwad Foundation felicitates extraordinary selfless workers each year which is a great matter. I am glad that they take efforts to screen and spot the bright diamonds of the society which are not craving for publicity but are busy undertaking the selfless work in the society.”

The winners of Dharti Ratna Awards are: Asmabanu Shaikh, Dr Jagadishbhai Trivedi, Rajyogini Chandrikaben Brahmakumari, Manojbhai Bhimani, Jignaben B Dave,Dr Vikrambhai Patel, Dr Anilbhai Khatri,Dhansukhbhai Devani,Bhaktiram Bapu, Mansukhbhai Suvagiya,Kantibhai Parsana,Ganeshbhai Sindhav, Devchandbhai Savaliya and Nandubhai Walvi.

In his welcome speech the (CA) R S Patel, said “The very idea of felicitating the worthy and outstandingly performing individuals within the society has been our motto. They are the unsung heros who dont run after money or publicity, it is our duty to identify, acknowledge and get inspired from such personalities. They are the people who make this world a better place to live”

Further explaining the procedure of selection of the awardees R S Patel explained that they followed a strict method of screening and finalising the awardees which is very transparent and is independently carried out by a specially appointed committee which comprises of a retired judge and two special members with insight and knowledge to assess the work of nominated individuals.

This year they received some 70 nominations of which 14 were selected to be awarded. The award comprises of a cash prize of Rs 11,000 besides a certificate and a shawl.

Patel emphasised that their Foundation was keen to take up public projects which are the dire need of the society. Although there are so many issues that need to be addressed in the society but the Ashirvad Foundation believes in doing the best and to the core rather than simply taking up several projects and yet not being truly sincere to them. Two important health issues one, screening and testing of breast cancer and Cervical cancer protecting vaccination for women. While the breast cancer screening and testing has been a successful project that the Ashirvad Foundation has taken up, the other project is on the anvil to start operating from ten centres soon. The Foundation runs an extra ordinary service for breast cancer screening with super specialists and requisite medical back up.

Most of the services that the Ashirvad Foundation is carrying is almost free for all and is rendered with the help of donations from kind hearted flourished families and individuals. Generosity of more such contributions could yield better results with the foudnation taking up important tasks for the society’s less privileged ones.

