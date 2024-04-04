FLO Ahmedabad’s Kiran Sewani Unveils 100-Day Plan for Women Empowerment and Craft Revival

FLO Ahmedabad’s agenda for 2024 focuses on empowering women and revitalizing traditional industries. The 100-day plan aims to impact over 2500 women through grassroots initiatives. Efforts include supporting startups, community integration projects, skill development programs, and cultural enrichment activities

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 4: FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Ahmedabad, led by newly appointed Chairperson Kiran Sewani, has unveiled its ambitious agenda for 2024. The focus of this agenda is on reviving traditional industries like textiles and handlooms, empowering women, and promoting community integration.

One of the key initiatives is a 100-day plan aimed at impacting the lives of over 2500 women at grassroots and member levels through various empowerment initiatives. Kiran Sewani emphasized the commitment to national initiatives, especially focusing on rural women, and expanding FLO Ahmedabad’s membership base.

As part of its annual agenda, FLO Ahmedabad plans to work closely with ragpickers, provide e-rickshaws to beneficiaries, convert textile waste into products, establish skilling centers, and empower women self-help groups.

The 100-day plan includes sessions with motivational speakers, workshops, visits to traditional textile centers, and other enriching activities. Additionally, FLO Ahmedabad will adopt a cluster in Muli village to revive Tangaliya weaving craft and support artisans.

Startups, especially women-led ones, are a key focus. FLO Ahmedabad will renew existing MoUs, provide mentorship, and organize events like a boot camp on women entrepreneurship development, a masterclass on angel investing, and a She Rises conclave.

Other planned activities include sessions for digital literacy, collaborations for skill development programs, and the FLO Bazaar featuring stalls, fashion shows, art displays, and workshops.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)