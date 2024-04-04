EET Retail Unveils Bold Expansion Strategy with New Leadership Team

BILKULONLINE

Stanlow & Ahmedabad, April 4: EET Retail, the retail division of EET Fuels, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Narayan Bhatra as Chief Executive Officer. With over three decades of experience in the energy sector, including roles at Nayara Energy, Essar, and Reliance Industries, Narayan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Narayan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am excited to be joining EET Retail now. It has a clear and very ambitious vision for growth, as well as the potential to create a truly market-leading proposition for low carbon high-quality fuels.”

Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of EET Fuels, expressed confidence in Narayan’s leadership, stating, “We are embarking on this exciting journey of growth and innovation in the retail sector in the UK and are confident in Narayan’s leadership.”

EET Retail’s vision includes developing a significant portfolio of Essar-branded fuel retail outlets within three years, aiming to become the UK’s “retailer of choice to consumers.” The company plans to have a pan-UK presence and grow its network of outlets, including potential acquisitions to accelerate its growth.

In line with the UK Government’s Ten Point Plan on the Green Industrial Revolution, EET Retail aims to offer a range of low-carbon, high-quality fuels to meet the needs of drivers preferring e-mobility.

Tony Fountain, Managing Director of EET, highlighted the company’s commitment to decarbonization, stating, “EET Fuels is a key part of Essar Energy Transition and we are committed to maintaining a strong, secure manufacturing base for fuels in the North West and across the UK.”

Overall, EET Retail’s appointment of Narayan Bhatra and its strategic vision demonstrate its commitment to growth, innovation, and sustainability in the UK retail sector.