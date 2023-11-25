AIBEA defers two strike calls, retains all India call for 19-20 January 2024

Chennai, Nov 25 : The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on Saturday said it has deferred its bank wise and state wise strike call given earlier demanding adequate recruitments by the banks.

According to AIBEA’s General Secretary C H Venkatachalam, the largest union in the banking sector has deferred its December 4-11 bank wise strike call from 4-11 December and state wise strike call between January 2-6, 2024.

However, he said the All India strike call for January 19-20, 2024 stands.

The decision to defer the strike follows the conciliation meeting called by the Chief Labour Commissioner, Union Government and attended by officials from various banks and the lobby body Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

“After a lot of deliberations, we suggested that some broad uniform policy guideline on manpower assessment and recruitment should be formulated at the IBA level and IBA agreed that since the issue is in our charter of demands, it can be discussed therein,” Venkatachalam said.

“After we have started our agitation, some of the Bank managements like Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Canara Bank have agreed to place their Indents with IBPS/increase the Indents for recruitment of clerks. But there is a shortage of staff in every Bank,” he added.