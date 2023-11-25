Captivating performances light up Adalaj ni Vav at Crraft of Art’s Water Festival

The incredible evening witnessed performances by tabla maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi, drummer Ranjit Barot, mandolin player U Rajesh, guitar player Sanjay Divecha and other outstanding artists.

Ahmedabad, Nov 25: It was an evening to remember for the people of Ahmedabad who were treated to some captivating performances by top artists at the Water Festival at the picturesque Adalaj Ni Vav. The Festival was organised by Crraft of Art, an initiative of noted Bharatnatyam and folk dancer Birwa Qureshi.

The Water Festival, a much-awaited and well-known highlight of Crraft Of Art’s annual calendar, marked a celebration of Adalaj ni Vav’s intrinsic beauty and craftsmanship through a unique fusion of thematic music and shadow light shows. The audience was left spellbound by the performances of renowned artists such as tabla maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi, Ranjit Barot, one of the most accomplished drummers of the era, award-winning mandolin player U Rajesh, and V Selva Ganesh, one of the leading Kanjira players in the country.

Noted guitar player and composer Sanjay Divecha, bass player Sheldon D’silva, and versatile singer and performer Prithvi Gandharv also created a magical atmosphere at the Water Festival. A special performance by Nathulal Solanki and his group of Nagara players from Pushkar was another highlight of the evening, which was hosted by talented actor Pratik Gandhi.

Speaking after curtains came down on the Water Festival, Birwa Qureshi, Founder and Artistic Director of Crraft Of Art, said, “I am filled with gratitude and joy as we mark the completion of one more enchanting Water Festival amidst the timeless grandeur of this architectural marvel Adalaj ni Vav. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the galaxy of incredible artists for their soul-stirring performances this evening. Crraft Of Art is committed to its mission of reconnecting the people with our rich cultural heritage. I also thank our sponsors for their support in making the Water Festival a reality.”

Continuing its journey of inspiring and enriching lives through the celebration of India’s heritage, Crraft of Art is also organising two more festivals. The Champaner Festival will take place near Pavagadh Hills on December 9 and the Dholavira Festival in the Rann of Kutch on January 6. The festivals at the two UNESCO World Heritage sites will go much beyond music and heritage, and will also feature local folk art, museum displays, crafts, food, folk music, folk dance, sightseeing, and walking tours alongside Sufi, classical, and world music concerts.

Over the past 14 years, Crraft of Art has presented 31 festivals at 12 monuments. Crraft of Art remains steadfast in its mission to reconnect people, especially the younger generation, with the country’s invaluable, unique and rich heritage as a way of inspiration and as a contribution to nation-building.

With a background in design and dance, and married to Tabla Maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi, Birwa Qureshi has spearheaded Crraft of Art to bring to the public celebration domain a uniqueness that binds heritage, as displayed in historical monuments, with soulful rich music, rendered by the renowned, high quality and celebrated performers. In creative unison, music and monuments enrich each other. And it is not only joy of celebration and enjoyment but also inspiration. Crraft of Art’s Sufi, Water and Goombaj festivals have created a special niche in the hearts and minds of followers.