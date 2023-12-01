PGP Summers Placement 2023-24 at IIMA Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad. Dec 1:The Summer Placement process for the MBA Class of 2025 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at IIM Ahmedabad was completed. Firms from multiple domains participated virtually across the three clusters in Summer Placements, with all students being placed across more than 25 cohorts.

Cluster-Cohort Placement System

124 firms participated with 170 different roles in the summer placement process in 2023. Firms were grouped into cohorts based on the profile offered, and groups of cohorts were invited to campus across different clusters. As in previous years, students were provided the flexibility of making “dream” applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster, even with an offer in hand. 96 students made over 149 dream applications this year. This gave students the flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference.

Cluster-wise details on the number of students placed:

Cluster Number of students placed Cluster 1 187 Cluster 2 117 Cluster 3 98 Other Internships (Off-campus, IIMAvericks) 4 Total number of students placed 406

Sectoral Overview

Firms from different sectors participated in the process at IIM Ahmedabad. Recruiters in the management consulting domain included Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D. Little, Auctus Advisors, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, Kepler Cannon, McKinsey & Company, Strategy& India, and Strategy& Middle East.

Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Sanford C. Bernstein, Standard Chartered, and HSBC. In the Private Equity and Venture Capital domain, we saw the participation of firms like Ares Management, Arga Investment, Faering Capital, I-Squared Capital, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, Neev Funds, Param Hansa Values, Piramal Alternatives, RTP Global, WestBridge Capital, WhiteOak Capital, and WinZO Fund.

Consumer goods and durables, consumer services and consumer electronics cohorts saw participation by regular recruiters like AB InBev, Airtel, Asian Paints, Dabur, Diageo, HUL, ITC, Loreal, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Puma, Samsung Electronics, Tata Play, The Coca Cola Company and Wipro Consumer Care.

The conglomerates’ cohort saw participation from Adani, Aditya Birla Group, Bajaj Group, CK Birla Group, JSW Group, Mahindra, Piramal, Reliance, TAS, and Xanadu, among others. Retail B2B & B2C cohort consisted of firms like Amazon and Flipkart. In the Pharma & Healthcare cohort, firms like Alkem Laboratories, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. participated. The Consumer Tech cohort comprised firms like Karkinos, Loophealth, and Silvista India. Enterprise Tech consisted of companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Google, Ikigai Labs, Microsoft, and Uppskale. The Renewable Energy and Green Tech cohort saw participation from ReNew Power.

Banking & Insurance sector saw participation from firm Universal Sompo General Insurance. EXL Services, GyanSys Inc., Merilytics, and Tata Consultancy Services participated in the Analytics & IT Consulting cohort. Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure cohort consisted of companies like British Petroleum, India Sotheby’s International Realty, MetalKraft, Nucleus Office Parks, Saint Gobain, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Tata Steel and, Vedanta Limited.

Sector-wise details on the number of students placed are as follows:

Sector Number of students placed % Consulting 142 35 Finance 73 18 Marketing 48 12 General Management 50 12 Product / Category Management 56 14 Others (Business Development, HR, IIMAvericks, etc.) 35 9 Total number of students placed 404 100

This year, there were 12 new recruiters, including Tata Steel, Param Hansa Values, India Sotheby’s International Realty, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, and NPCI.

Prof. Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of Placements at IIM Ahmedabad, said, “This year, we completed the summer placement process in hybrid mode, during which all the students were placed with offers across multiple sectors and industries. This year once again saw an increase in the participation of firms and the variety of job roles as compared to the previous years.

This indicates that the demand for high-quality talent continues to grow and demonstrates the strength of relationships we have built with our recruiters over the decades. At IIMA, we strive to develop future leaders for enterprises and will continue to supply the industry with the country’s most exceptional talent pool of future managers. With our consistent record of producing high achievers, we continued to attract regular as well as new recruiters further strengthening our recruiter pool. We are grateful to the recruiters who have participated in our placement process and have helped our students realize their career aspirations. We are confident that the exceptional talent that IIMA produces through its rigorous and contemporary coursework will provide an enriching experience and significant value to the organizations.”