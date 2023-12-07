Academy Gala 2023

The Academy Museum Gala in 2023 took place in Los Angeles, CA. The annual fundraiser, which always has a lot of celebrity power, generates money for the museum’s public programming and exhibitions. There are always some undoubtedly incredible fashion moments from the star-studded red carpet.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the House Ambassador, wore a couture Louis Vuitton gown to the third Annual Academy Gala in Los Angeles. A little floor-sweeping embellishment adorned the one-shoulder gown. She accessorized the monochromatic look with a bracelet set and a pair of earrings that dangled. She only applied a small amount of blush and left her lips bare for makeup.

Karlie Kloss

Glamorous in a black Schiaparelli suit, Karlie Kloss was a sight to behold when she appeared. She wore a provocative cutout bralette with a dramatic train attached, paired with flared pants.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber dazzled in a striking black dress with shimmering details. She wore delicate jewelry and little makeup, letting the Saint Laurent ensemble do all the talking.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, the worldwide phenomenon, was also present at the Academy Museum Gala in 2023. Her choice of clothing for the evening was a black gown with 3D floral designs made of shimmering silver around the neck. She accessorized her ensemble with a flawless diamond show.

Cara Delevingne

Among the best-dressed was Cara Delevingne, who wore a seductive black gown with a sheer expanse and a sculpted neckline. Her outfit was complemented by an incredible diamond necklace and bold red lips.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attended the star-studded dinner wearing a beautiful crimson gown by Fendi.