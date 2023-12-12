KRAFTON India announces battlegrounds mobile India PRO SERIES 2023 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad will see its first ever LAN event Esports finale with BMPS 2023 being held at EKA Arena from 15 th -17 th December’ 2023

BMPS 2023 features a prize pool of INR 1 crore with an audience of 15,000 expected per day

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 12: KRAFTON India, makers of BGMI (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA), India’s favourite battle royale game today announced the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 (BMPS 2023) to be hosted at EKA Arena from 15th to 17th December 2023. This will be the first time that Ahmedabad will witness a LAN event Esports finale, featuring 16 professional teams competing for a prize pool of INR 1 crore. The BMPS 2023 is a premier Esports tournament that showcases the best of KRAFTON’s popular mobile game, BGMI, and offers a platform for players to harness their skills and compete against each other.

Through BMPS along with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023 (BGIS 2023), and the recently concluded India-Korea Invitational, KRAFTON has been actively supporting and nurturing the Indian gaming community through these various initiatives. These Esports tournaments are part of KRAFTON’s dedicated efforts to provide a platform for amateur and professional players to showcase their talent and develop their skill set.

“We are delighted to announce the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 and to bring the first-ever LAN event Esports finale to Ahmedabad, a city that is emerging as a hub of innovation and growth. Ahmedabad provides the perfect backdrop for this celebration of Esports as the city is bursting with opportunity and we look forward to Ahmedabad fans attending the tournament in large numbers.” He further added that “India has a huge potential and talent pool for gaming and Esports, and we are committed to providing them with the best opportunities and experiences to showcase their talent and have fun. With skill, strategy, and entertainment taking center stage, BMPS 2023 will a vibrant celebration, providing a fitting finale to 2023” said Karan Pathak, Head of Esports at KRAFTON India, at the press conference.

KRAFTON has been investing heavily in the Indian gaming ecosystem since 2021 and has invested over 140 million USD so far. The company recently announced an additional 150 million USD investment over the next 2-3 years, which will be used to expand its presence and offerings in the country. KRAFTON also launched the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), which aims to nurture and develop gaming talent in India by providing mentorship, funding, publishing, and marketing support.

While BGMI is the popular game for KRAFTON in India, they have also published mobile games such as battle-royale title NEW STATE MOBILE; Road To Valor: Empires, which is a newly launched player vs player strategy game, and Defense Derby, a tower defense game, for Indian audiences to experiences and enjoy games across various genres.