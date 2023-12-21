Suzlon secures a repeat order of 193.2 MW from The KP Group in Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Pune, Dec 21: Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 193.2 MW wind power project for The KP Group. This will be part of Wind-Solar Hybrid and STU’s (State Transmission Utility) tariff-based project for increasing Renewable Energy contribution in the state of Gujarat. Suzlon will supply 92 units of their S120 – 2.1 MW wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a 140m Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at Vagra and Vilayat in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, “With an extremely conducive policy environment offered by Gujarat, this order from The KP Group is a testament of India Inc’s commitment to building a sustainable India. It is heartening to see the private sector step up to the task with such enthusiasm, especially through the C&I segment that will help MSME to become globally competitive by switching to green power.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, “We are delighted to announce a repeat order from The KP Group. The KP Group has been a long-standing player in renewable energy and has consistently worked towards increasing renewable energy installations in the country. Suzlon takes pride in the fact that committed customers like The KP Group continue to select our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the entire wind energy value chain. The power generated from this project will inter-alia serve the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment and the people of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power. Suzlon is committed to partner with increasing number of Indian industries, driving them toward their net-zero targets while powering the nation with sustainable energy.”

Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Group said, “This project is in line with our goal to unlock India’s renewable energy potential and power the commercial and industrial sectors and the people of Gujarat. As India’s leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us. We have had a long and fruitful association with Suzlon in the past using their cost-effective Made-in-India solutions to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. With nearly three decades of serving India with renewable energy The KP Group is focussed on increasing its green energy footprint in India helping our customers’ power their growth and electricity requirements with clean energy.”

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.