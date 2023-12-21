Priti Adani meets 200+ village level volunteers promoting SuPoshan in Narmada

BILKULONLINE

Narmada, Dec 21: Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, visited Narmada district where the Foundation is running project Fortune SuPoshan since 2018 across all five administrative blocks namely Dediyapada, Garudeshwar, Tilakwada, Sagbara and Nandod. The project aims to combat malnutrition in women and children (0 – 5 years of age) in 14 CSR sites across 11 states in India.

The day-long program started in Rajpipla with a vibrant tribal dance performance welcoming Dr. Priti Adani, followed by heart-warming conversations about the work being done to promote good nutrition for the holistic health of people in Narmada. In this tribal district, which is designated as aspirational district by the Government of India, SuPoshan is covering 38,388 children, 7,991 adolescent girls, and 12,382 women in the reproductive age group.

During her visit, Dr. Priti Adani addressed and applauded the SuPoshan project team and the 215 SuPoshan Sanginis i.e., village-level volunteers who are trained to drive the reduction of malnutrition and anaemia in the district. She expressed admiration for their dedication in reaching out to the most vulnerable population in the challenging terrain of Narmada. The SuPoshan Sanginis shared their experience of working in the field of nutrition, and how their association with the Adani Foundation changed their life by improving their socio-economic conditions.

Dr. Priti Adani said, “I firmly believe that as India achieves remarkable progress, we should not remain behind when it comes to parameters of health and nutrition. With this vision, the Adani Foundation is supplementing the Poshan Abhiyaan through project SuPoshan. In Narmada, our teams have established a strong community connect over the last five years, reaching the remotest households and inspiring behavioural change on a large scale”.

After the program, Dr. Priti Adani visited Mathavadi village in Nandod block to meet and talk to community members, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers. SuPoshan Sangini Baby Kiran Tadvi who works in this village, shared her experience of raising awareness about nutrition, health and hygiene through home visits, counselling sessions, recipe demonstrations, focused group discussions, and cultivating and utilizing kitchen gardens.

Project SuPoshan is a CSR initiative of Adani Wilmar, which is implemented by the Adani Foundation. It is aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving a malnutrition-free India (Kuposhan mukt Bharat) through the National Nutrition Mission (Poshan Abhiyaan). It has been strategically designed to provide substantial support to Anganwadi centres and frontline health workers. In Narmada, project SuPoshan stands as a testament to the Adani Foundation’s unwavering focus on improving the health and well-being of communities, particularly children and women.