Air India’s fogcare initiative to help passengers affected by fog delays this winter

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Dec 27: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today announced that passengers flying to and from Delhi IGI airport during the winter season will be allowed to reschedule or cancel their bookings at no extra cost if their flight is likely to be affected by major fog delays. This is part of its FogCare initiative introduced last winter.

Air India will provide proactive assistance to affected passengers and offer them easy options to reschedule or cancel their ticket at no extra cost.

“The FogCare initiative is a sincere effort to minimise inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Passengers of these flights will be kept updated with flight-specific advisories and offered easy options in advance to ease their travel experience.