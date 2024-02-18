World Boxing Champion Mary Kom flags off the ‘Shilp Aarambh – GIFT City Run 2024’

The Run carried an important message ‘Drug Free Future’

Ahmedabad, Feb 18:The Second Season of “Shilp Aarambh – GIFT City Run 2024” organized by Shilp group and Snehshilp Foundation was flagged off by the boxing Queen, MC Mary Kom, on 18th February 2024 at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. It attracted huge young crowd with equally enthusiastic middle aged and senior citizens too on the Sunday morning. There were three categories for the Run 21 Kms, 10 Kms and 5 Kms run. The Run carried ‘Drug Free Future’ message.

After the thundering success of the Season 1 of the Shilp Aarambh GIFT City Run in 2023, this run which is a crucial step in spreading awareness and rallying support for the noble cause of eradicating drug addiction and substance abuse, with a special focus on our invaluable youth, witnessed an ever better participation and much bigger edition of SEASON 2.

Snehal Brahmbhatt, Founder of Snehshilp Foundation was the brain behind the idea of the race. Speaking with BILKULONLINE she reiterated that “Snehshilp Foundation emphasizes the pivotal role of our youth as the true assets of the nation. Recognizing this, on the one hand it is important that we invest in the holistic development of our nation’s youth. On the other hand it is essential we safeguard them from the pitfalls of drug addiction and substance abuse. PM Narendra Modi has launched Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth and he believes that our youth is both the agent of change as well as the beneficiaries of change. India has its largest young population ever and as Modi Ji said – Yahi samay hai, Sahi Samay hai!

“Under the esteemed leadership of the Prime Minister and in line with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Fit India initiatives, Shilp and Snehshilp Foundation have taken the initiative to organize this run. We are proud to have the support of the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), an organization dedicated to the development and awareness of physical education and sports in the country” .

“Thousands of participants had registered for the Shilp Aarambh Gift City Run Season 2 and it is our noble endeavor to reach out to maximum youth and spread the message of a healthier and drug-free future for our nation. Last year when we pioneered the idea, we garnered a real good feedback, hence, with a renewed zeal and continued commitment our entire team, sponsors and supporters entered into the planning of the ‘Shilp Aarambh Gift City Run Season 2’ this year. This year we have initiated the inclusion of physically challenged participants too” Snehal added.

Yash Brahmbhatt, a self-made first generation entrepreneur and proud founder and CEO of Shilp Group also remained present and participated in getting the message of the race reach above and beyond. Chiranjiv Patel – MD, PC Snehal group of companies, Entrepreneur, Mentor, Change maker also graced the occasion.

MC Mary Kom, Olympic medalist, who has been one of India’s leading sporting superstars over the last two decades. Fondly called ‘Magnificent Mary’ the former boxer said “I am so happy to be the part of the ‘Shilp Aarambh Gift City Run’ event. The cause chosen by them is very good. It means a lot. I am here to support them. Gift city is amazing I liked to see it. Ahmedabadis came with such a positive energy at the early hours of Sunday morning to run and endorse an important message, which is commendable. My message to everyone is to remain fit, it is only when he or she is fit then they can do things they like”.

Sameer Wankhede, Additional commissioner, DGTS added more meaning to the event. Speaking to the media Sameer said “I am glad to be present at the Shilp Aarambh’s Gift City Run because the theme of their event is drug-free future for our nation. It is time we have to say no to drugs before it is too late. Fortunately, the level of drug consumption in Ahmedabad is very low. I want to congratulate the Shilp Aarambh group to have echoed a message which is dire need of the hour. My message to the youth of Gujarat is to emulate or get inspired from the real heroes like Mary Kom, Captain Vikram Batra etc and not the actors and entertainers. Let’s take a vow to say ‘No to drugs and Yes to life”.

Kranti Redkar – Actor, writer, director , Prof. Dr. Arjunsinh Rana Vice Chancellor – SGSU- President – PEFI Gujarat – Brand Ambassador – Fit India Movement, Gujarat , Yogsevak Sheeshpal – Chairman of Gujarat State Yoga Board, Gandhinagar, Martin Peters – Director of residential services, Samarpan , Obi Unaka , Deputy director of residential services, Samarpan , Parth Oza – Youth motivator , singer , actor, music therapist , Prof. Dr. Rajul Gajjar – Vice Chancellor – GTU, K N Kher – GTU – registrar , Piyush Jain – Governing body member – Sports authority of India, MYAS – Government of India , National secretary – PEFI and Race Director Suri Paaji.

