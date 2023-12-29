KPIL awarded new orders of ₹ 3,244 crores

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Dec 29: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India, along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 3,244 Crores.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business including KPIL’s largest ever design & build contract for construction of a large-size residential buildings project in South India with a build-up area of approx. 13 million square feet from a reputed developer

Order for design & construction of an underground metro rail project, signifying KPIL’s foray into electric mobility business with TBM tunnelling scope

Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business from overseas markets

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are delighted to announce strategic order wins across diverse businesses. Our foray into underground metro rail tunneling project reaffirms our commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure development. Our largest ever order win in our B&F business, on design & build basis, from a reputed developer for a large residential buildings project in South India further fortifies our position as a leading player in this space. The nature of these large order wins, involving engineering scope, reflect on our growing capabilities across diversified portfolio of business.”

Mohnot added, “Our YTD FY24 order inflows now stand at approximately ₹17,685 crores, providing a robust foundation for sustained future growth.”