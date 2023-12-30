Guj CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates ‘Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024’ in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Ahmedabad blossomed with the fragrance, colour and charisma of flowers spread beautifully at the Sabarmati river bank situated ‘Flower Show 2024’.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the ‘Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024’ at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Tickets for Flower Show 2024 can be purchased at the nearest city civic centre, available at all city civic centers. Additionally, an online ticket booking system is in place.

The Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024 will include a 400-meter-long flower structure made of 7 lakh saplings. Numerous private nursery stalls will be present at the flower show, offering flowering plants for sale. Pesticides and manure stalls, along with gardening equipment, will be available for purchase.

On this occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Former AUDA President Surendra Patel, city MLA, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Jani, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner M Thennarsan, officials of garden departments and others remained present at the inaugural ceremony.

The weekend which will see the turn of the calendar year is expected to bring huge footfall at the Vibrant Flower Show in the winter month of the year.

Visitors can delight in the vibrant displays, featuring replicas of the Modhera Sun Temple and the new Parliament House. The Flower Show welcomes guests from 9 am to 10 pm, offering not only 21 garden stalls but also 15 food courts and 8 nursery courts, ensuring a delightful experience for all.