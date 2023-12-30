Gujarat sets the stage for bigger international business and Bollywood stars

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Dec 30 : As Gujarat strides into 2024, it is set to host a series of groundbreaking events that will not only redefine its landscape but also assert its position on the global stage.

At the helm of these developments is the much-anticipated Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, a biennial event that has grown in stature and significance since its inception in 2003 under the then Chief Minister, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scheduled for January 10-12, 2024, at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is themed “Gateway to the Future.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. Organized by the Gujarat government in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and iNDEXTb, it aims to foster sustainable development by bringing together global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

Dignitaries like President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE and Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi are expected to attend, highlighting the summit’s diplomatic and economic significance.

A key highlight of the summit, as disclosed by Rakesh Shankar, Secretary of Planning at the General Administration Department of Gujarat, is the seminar on “Gujarat’s Roadmap for Viksit Bharat@2047”. This session, slated for January 10, aims to brainstorm ideas for Gujarat’s future development, involving global stakeholders in a collaborative discussion about the state’s long-term goals.

Adding to the economic fervour, Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, is poised to make a grand entry into India with its first manufacturing plant in Gujarat in the coming year. This development, likely to be formally announced at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, signifies a major leap in the state’s industrial domain. With Gujarat already hosting major automakers, Tesla’s presence is expected to elevate the state’s status in the global automotive industry.

Gujarat will also play host to the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards on January 28, in Gandhinagar, in a blend of glamour and tradition. This event, resulting from a collaboration between the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd, is set to bring the glitz and glamour of Bollywood to Gujarat’s capital. The Filmfare Awards, a symbol of cinematic excellence in India, will add a cultural dimension to Gujarat’s eventful year.