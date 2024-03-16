‘Indian manufacturing sector embracing smart solutions led by advanced tech’

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, March 16: The Indian manufacturing sector is embracing smart solutions, with a shift towards automation and cyber-physical systems powered by advanced technologies, experts said on Friday.

Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE), a Digital India initiative established with support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Government of Gujarat, held a concluding event for their six-week Smart Manufacturing Accelerator Programme (SMAP), in partnership with Capgemini.

At the event, the experts also mentioned that while some large organisations have successfully digitalised, many are still grappling with where and how to begin.

Thus, there’s a growing demand to prepare manufacturing leaders to effectively navigate and lead this transformation, they added.

“We firmly advocate for manufacturers to swiftly embrace change amidst evolving market dynamics and technological advancements, all while upholding efficiency and sustainability,” said Sanjeev Gupta, Vice President and Head of Digital Manufacturing CoE, Capgemini.

This programme provided step-by-step guidance on accelerating the adoption of digital technologies at plants to improve operational efficiency and productivity for manufacturing leaders and SMEs.

“SMAP represents a significant step forward in digitalising India’s manufacturing sector. We are committed to advancing the country’s journey towards Industry 4.0 and extending support to numerous organisations in their digitalisation endeavours,” said Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Nasscom CoE.

Driving a cohort of more than 120 leaders and SMEs from the industry, SMAP has played an instrumental role in providing strategic views on how advanced technologies can be applied in distinct manufacturing functions.