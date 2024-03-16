Adani Energy Solutions Wins Prestigious CII Climate Action CAP 2.0 Award 2023

BILKUONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 16: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), India’s largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio, has been conferred with Indian Industry body CII’s coveted Climate Action Programme ‘CAP 2.0 Award’ for 2023 in the ‘Resilient category’.

The ‘Resilient category’ recognizes the company’s significant strides in resilience and adaptability, marking a notable improvement from last year’s achievement in the ‘Oriented category’. The award is a testament to AESL’s commitment to continuous improvement and resilience in the face of challenges.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from CII. This award is a testament to our commitment to futuristic sustainable practices and our dedication to tackling climate challenges,” said Mr. Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL.

The CII CAP 2.0 Award is given to companies that exhibit outstanding performance in specific categories. This year, AESL stood out among peers for its resilience.