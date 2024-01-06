Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad hosts the 20th Joint International Conference

Symposiums on various topics across specialties were scheduled for presentations and interactive discussions in this 29th year of academics

Ahmedabad, Jan 6: Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad commenced the 20th Joint International Conference, an annual international event which is hosted by the service provider every year. This year witnessed the first in the history of JIC, an incredible turnout of more than 3000 doctors from across 10 countries worldwide. Marengo CIMS Hospital enjoys a Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation and certification and is recognized as a global leader in healthcare quality of care and patient safety. There are only 36 JCI-accredited hospitals in India.

The event’s major attraction was Marengo CIMS Hospital unveiling two ground-breaking additions in the hospital – Gujarat’s first dedicated “Valve Clinic” and the pioneering “SSI Robot”, a first-of-its-kind technology for Robotic Surgeries. The Valve Clinic at Marengo CIMS Hospital stands at the forefront, serving as a comprehensive facility to diagnose and address various valve-related diseases. Spearheading Gujarat’s most successful, distinctive, and advanced Valve program, the Valve Clinic Team at Marengo CIMS leads the way for enhanced healthcare. Marengo CIMS Hospital is dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions for patient well-being, and the incorporation of the SSI robot aligned with this commitment. Also first time in Western India Live Heart Transplant was done at Marengo CIMS Hospital and live telecast was shown in JIC2024.

Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals says, “This year marks the 20th edition of JIC, our annual healthcare conference. This marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards enhancing healthcare outcomes and shaping the future of medicine. Our growth and evolution reflect the remarkable strides we have made in the field of healthcare. The past two decades have also witnessed ground-breaking developments at Marengo CIMS Hospital, introducing newer technologies in Marengo Asia Hospitals, new procedures such as blood transfusion-free organ transplants for the first time in Asia, and innovation driving us to explore newer frontiers and redefine standards of patient care. JIC is a platform where healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry leaders converge to exchange ideas, discuss the latest advancements, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of healthcare. The event is intended to pave the way for transformative advancements in healthcare where we contribute to accessible healthcare and innovative solutions and focus on improving the well-being of individuals around the globe.