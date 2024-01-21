Sania took ‘khula’ from Shoaib, confirms Imran Mirza

New Delhi, Jan 21: After former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik revealed on Saturday that he has entered into a second marriage with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed, Sania Mirza’s father, Imran Mirza, mentioned that it was a ‘khula,’ signifying the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Shoaib Malik, who had previously tied the knot with Sania Mirza in April 2010, shared a photograph with his new wife on social media along with the words “And We created you in pairs.” The cricketer’s five-year-old son, Izaan, from his previous marriage, resides with Sania Mirza.

Speculations about troubles in Shoaib and Sania relationship had been circulating since 2022, and the couple had been rarely seen together in recent years. Malik’s recent decision to unfollow Sania Mirza on Instagram added fuel to the ongoing rumours.

Shoaib Malik’s new chapter involves a union with Sana Javed, a renowned actor who had previously married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020. However, just two months prior, reports emerged about Sana Javed and Umair Jaiswal’s divorce.

Who is Sana Javed, with whom Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot

Ever since former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with the Pakistani actress Sana Javed, there has been a lot of curiosity around the actress.

This is Shoaib’s third marriage after he took the vows with Ayesha Siddiqui and Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza.

Sana Javed, who was born on March 25, 1993, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, too was earlier married to Pakistani actor, singer-songwriter, and music producer Umar Jaswal.

Sana and Umar got married in 2020 and were together until their divorce in 2023.

She did her school and college at the Pakistan International School in Jeddah, and later moved to Lahore with her family and later graduated from the University of Karachi.

Sana made her debut in 2012 with ‘Shehr-e-Zaat’. She rose to prominence with her role in the romantic drama ‘Khaani’ and has appeared in ‘Ruswai’, ‘Dunk’, ‘Behadd’, ‘Shareek-e-Hayat’, ‘Dino Ki Dulhaniya’, and ‘I Love You Zada’.

In 2017 Javed made her film debut with the socio-comedy film ‘Mehrunisa V Lub U’. She was cast opposite Danish Taimoor in the film. She garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Sameera, a rape survivor in Ruswai.

After marrying Shoaib, Sana Javed changed her name in the bio on her Instagram account. It now reads “Sana Shoaib Malik”.

The rumours between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed began in 2023, when the former shared a picture with the actress on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddy”.