1,132 personnel awarded Gallantry Service Medals on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 25: On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, a total of 1,132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded the Gallantry/Service Medals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday that the government has taken many steps in recent years to rationalise and transform the entire award eco system of various awards.

In this regard, 16 Gallantry/Service Medals (for Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service) have been rationalised and merged into four medals that are, President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG), Medal for Gallantry (GM), President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

After recent restructuring of medals, a total of 1,132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded the Gallantry/ Service Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024, an official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that there are two President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 275 Medal for Gallantry (GM).

President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Among the majority of the 277 Gallantry Awards, 119 personnel from the Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 133 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region and 25 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action, the official added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that among the personnel receiving Gallantry Medals, two PMG have been awarded to BSF personnel for their outstanding contribution in the prestigious task of peace keeping as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) as members of the 15th Congo Contingent of BSF at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) Camp at Butembo.

Out of 277 Gallantry Medals, 275 GM have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, eight personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB and the remaining personnel from the other states/UTs and CAPFs, official added.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

Out of 102 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service, four to Fire Service and four to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service. Out of 753 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to Police Service, 32 to Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and 27 to Correctional Service, the MHA official added.