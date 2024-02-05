Foundation laid for first National Museum of Epigraphy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 5: The foundation stone for the country’s first digital National Museum of Epigraphy was laid at the famous Salar Jung Museum here on Monday.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy laid the foundation stone near the western block of the museum.

To be established by the Archaeological Survey of India, this museum will have over one lakh ancient inscriptions.

The Centre had last year announced the establishment of the Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions (BharatSHRI) with the digitisation of one lakh ancient inscriptions.

Kishan Reddy said that this is not just a step towards establishing a new museum, but a giant leap forward in preserving and showcasing the invaluable legacy of inscriptions that tell the story of our nation.

He said that this will be a groundbreaking digital museum, opening a treasure trove of knowledge to scholars and researchers across the state. This cutting-edge virtual resource will empower them to delve deeper into the fascinating world of Indian epigraphy, fostering extensive research and furthering our understanding of our remarkable cultural heritage, he said.

The Union Minister termed this a pivotal step in Modi government’s emphasis on “Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi” and commitment to leverage technology to make art and heritage accessible to everyone.

“The National Museum of Epigraphy embodies this vision, ensuring that the whispers of our past resonate with future generations,” said Kishan Reddy, who honoured eminent epigraphists including N.S. Rama Chandra Murthy and T. S. Ravishanker.

He said when he shared a concept of establishing the National Museum of Epigraphy at Hyderabad with the Prime Minister, he immediately agreed. He stressed the importance of digital technology in the form of AR, VR, and AI and to incorporate the same for the display at the National Museum of Epigraphy.

He said the museum will be made ready for the public in six months.

He also revealed that a National Science Centre (Science Museum) is also going to come up in a 25 acres campus in Hyderabad , the foundation ceremony of which is going to take place shortly. Additional Director General, ASI, Gurmeet Singh Chawla spoke about the upcoming museum.

Rama Chandra Murthy underlined the need of providing a research cell for epigraphical studies, while Ravishanker felt this occasion of establishing the National Epigraphy Museum is the greatest moment of his life.