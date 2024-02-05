4th India Fashion Awards to be held in Mumbai on March 7-8

New Delhi, Feb 05: The fourth edition of India Fashion Awards (IFA), will be held on March 7th and 8th at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. IFA is the only fashion award in the country that recognizes and celebrates the creativity and innovation of the fashion industry players.

Embracing the theme “Fashion for Good” in partnership with WION, IFA will explore the different facets of sustainability that resonate with the forward-thinking ethos of the fashion realm. The upcoming fourth edition of IFA promises an engaging two-day conclave, accompanied by an array of other exciting additions.

IFA acknowledges the unsung heroes behind the scenes as well as the artisans who play a vital role in sustaining the fashion ecosystem. Beyond the spotlight of designers and models, the awards recognize the invaluable contributions of show directors, stylists, makeup artists, backstage managers, and all the other stakeholders who collectively shape the vibrant tapestry of the fashion industry. The spirit of IFA imbues excellence and champions the ongoing evolution of Indian fashion, propelling the nation’s style quotient to unparalleled heights.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming edition, Sanjay Nigam, Founder, India Fashion Awards, said: “India Fashion Awards is a movement that aims to change the dynamics of the fashion industry. We plan to bring together every individual from the fashion fraternity transcending their distinct roles in the entire ecosystem, along with the ‘farm to fashion’ approach which talks about adding value in each step of the process– reflecting the true essence of sustainability.”

The fourth season of IFA will hold conclave sessions, panel discussions, and gala award ceremonies, all designed to foster growth and innovation within the fashion ecosystem and make a positive impact.

This edition features over 30 award categories, such as Designer of the Year, Fashion Stylist of the Year, Model of the Year, Makeup Artist of the Year, Fashion Influencer of the Year, and Fashion Photographer of the Year. The distinguished jury includes Lubna Adam, Candice Pinto, Leena Singh, Rochelle Pinto, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Raghavendra Rathore, Tarun Khiwal, and Aditi Srivastava. In addition to the jury, Daman Chaudhary will serve on the advisory panel.