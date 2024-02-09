Ahmedabad Airport Achieves 10 million Passenger Milestone

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 10: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad crossed a significant milestone, serving over 10 million passengers as of February 8, 2024, in the current financial year. This impressive achievement takes place 50-days earlier compared to the previous year when the 10 million mark was reached on March 29, 2023.

Boosting Connectivity and Passenger Experience:

This growth reflects the airport’s ongoing transformation and commitment to enhancing connectivity. SVPI Airport now facilitates average over 240 daily flight movements and caters to 32,000 domestic and international passengers through its two terminals. The General Aviation terminal has also played a crucial role in supporting major events like the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, G20, U20, and World Cup matches, contributing to record passenger numbers. The airport served 42224 passengers on 20 November 2023, 40,801 passengers travelled on 19 November and 38,723 passengers on 18 November. Highest flight movement was recorded during same period with 359 flight movements on 19 November 2023.

Seamless Experience Despite Passenger Growth:

Despite the rapid increase in passenger traffic, SVPI Airport has prioritized a seamless travel experience. Infrastructure expansions have seen the domestic terminal area grow by 9,000 sq m and the international terminal by over 10,000 sq m in the last three years including several infrastructure development projects.

Several recent developments:

Newly opened departure immigration and extended arrival area

International-to-International transfer facility

FASTag entry and exit at the International Terminal

Installation of E-gates, Self-baggage drop facility, and Digi Yatra entry

Extended Security Hold Area and bus boarding gates

Domestic-to-Domestic transfer facility

Enhanced pickup and drop-off points with multiple lanes

Dedicated transport booking zone.

New food and retail outlets at landside and within the Domestic terminal

Currently, Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport International Airport connects 42 domestic destinations with seven airlines and 15 International Destinations with 18 airlines giving the travellers multiple connectivity options.