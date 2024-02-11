Govt skilling body recognises edtech platform HireMee to find talent in emerging tech

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

New Delhi, Feb 11: The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), established by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has recognised talent assessment and technology platform HireMee as an assessment agency for emerging technologies.

The recognition by NCVET, a quality standards regulator for vocational education and training, allows the seven-year-old Bengaluru-based edtech platform to assess candidates on the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned qualifications.

Through this recognition, HireMee will assess candidates completing programs offered by any NCVET-recognised awarding body and NSQF aligned and approved qualifications under government-funded schemes.

“The 5 million people engaged in powering the $250 billion strong Indian IT-ITES industry need to continuously train in emerging technologies to stay relevant. As a NCVET-accredited assessment agency, HireMee is geared to meet the assessment needs of the industry,” said Venkatraman Umakanth, HireMee senior VP and head.

The recognition follows a stringent process of evaluation of HireMee’s capabilities in offering AI-driven assessments in a range of IT and non-IT areas.

The company’s assessment platform is widely used by several corporates across the country, Middle-East and the US for talent acquisition and management and academic institutions and has delivered nearly 3 million assessments.

Since its inception, the platform has worked closely with nearly 7,000 colleges accredited by AICTE; National Career Service of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment; Tamil Nadu government’s upskilling program Naan Mudhalvan and Karnataka government’s Digital Economy Mission and over 2,000 companies, among others.

The platform has helped more than 690,000 students get themselves assessed at no-cost, with over 260,000 students getting the opportunity to be interviewed by various companies, according to the company.