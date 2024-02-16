‘KuchReet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ Sony brings fresh and effective serial – watch it and decide

“KuchReet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai” launches on 19th February and will air every Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television

Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan Set to Spark Romance in ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai?

Ahmedabad, Feb 16:Bringing viewers content with a purpose, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, “KuchReet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai” is a compelling drama that sees the homely, vivacious, and responsible Nandini, challenge the conventional DahejPrathathat exists in our country. Shrouded in tradition, “dowry” is the price a woman pays with her dignity and Nandini’s stark demand – “mujhemeradahejwaapaschahiye”, paves the way for a story that matters. At the heart of “KuchReet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai” is Meera Deosthale’s portrayal of Nandini and her character serves as a beacon of strength, challenging age-old beliefs that demean the self-respect of women.

The star cast with Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster was in Ahmedabad on Friday. Neeraj Vyas said, “We are committed to bringing empowering narratives that not only entertain but inspire change. By introducing a strong character like Nandini, we aim to foster meaningful conversations that drive social impact. Our cornerstone lies in our deep understanding of the Indian consumer, and we believe that presenting this story that demands our attention as a nation is sure to resonate with the audiences.”

JD Majethia, Hats Off Productions had his rich experience to offer while he said, “The dowry system is still a threatening reality, not just in rural India but in metropolitan cities as well. It’s got a new language now, “Humeinkuchnahichaiye, aapapnibeti ko khushi se jo denachahowohdeejiye”. Why do we value a woman’s life, her worth, against the amount of gold and gifts she brings in dowry? Questions like these need to be raised again and again and our show aims to shed light on many such practices that are disguised as tradition. We are delighted to collaborate with a strong ensemble cast of actors who will deliver impactful performances in this story scripted by renowned writers that promises to strike a chord with viewers across the country.”

Meera Deosthale in the lead female role actor says “I have always picked unconventional roles on Indian television, and I am so excited about my next character, Nandini, who raises her voice against what she believes is wrong. Even today, dowry continues to plague our society, wherein we reduce a girl’s value to the money and material goods she brings to her wedded house. This is the story of Nandini, who took a step thathas never been seen or heard before, by demanding the return of her dowry, and I hope we can spread this message far and wide that Dahej Reet Nahi Rog Hai. Also, it has been a great experience being in Gujarat, as it holds a special place in my heart! Born and raised in Baroda, every corner holds cherished memories. Ahmedabad, with its irresistible Vada Pav and serene Karariya Lake, compels me to visit the city time and again.”

Set in the milieu of Gujarat, the show puts the spotlight on Nandini, who has been raised by her maternal uncle and aunt, played by Jagat Rawat andSejal Jha. Deeply rooted in tradition, Nandini respects her elders, she’s well-read, and is progressive in her thoughts. Her Mama has taught her to question what she doesn’t understand,and Nandini does so fearlessly. Actor Zaan Khan essays the role of Nandini’s husband, NarenRatanshi, while actors Dharmesh Vyas and Khushi Rajpoot play the roles of her in-laws, Hemraj Ratanshi and Chanchal Ratanshi. Despite the backdrop of a seemingly content married life, the show chronicles her courageous journey as she takes a stand against her in-laws and the custom of dowry, unveiling a poignant tale of resilience and empowerment.

"KuchReet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai" launches on 19th February and will air every Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Zaan Khan, in the lead male role observes “Naren is a respectful and dutiful son, particularly towards his mother, Chanchal, but he harbors a deep fear of disappointing his strict father, Hemraj Ratanshi. He’s reserved and doesn’t have too many friends but his romantic nature shines through in his unwavering devotion to Nandini, whom he falls deeply in love with at first sight, admiring her fearlessness and purity of heart. Playing this character with so many layers is a challenge that I am looking forward to. It also brings me great joy to be in Ahmedabad and interact with the wonderful people of the city.”

Dharmesh Vyas is playing a role to remember for, interacting with media he said, “Bringing the character of Hemraj to life has been both a daunting task and a profound opportunity for me to shed light on societal injustices disguised as tradition. As an actor, I vehemently oppose crimes such as dowry, yet portraying Hemraj has allowed me to spark crucial conversations and raise awareness. I am elated to be in Ahmedabad, that is known for its heritage, modernity, and vibrant culture. From the majestic architecture of its historic monuments to the bustling energy of its markets, Ahmedabad is a tapestry of beauty waiting to be explored and cherished.”