 PEPHAG warns of STOPPING the TREATMENT of patients under PMJAY in Gujarat

If the pending payment is not released immediately we will stop treating patients under the scheme from 26th to 29th February 2024 except for emergency cases: PEPHAG

Ahmedabad, Feb 20: Gujarat’s private hospitals enrolled under PMJAY scheme, represented by the PEPHAG ( PMJAY Empaneled Private Hospitals Association of Gujarat) are in no mood to take it further.

Through a media release they reiterate their stand and resolve to raise the stand they want to take against non-payment of their dues by the state government. “Despite a media conference that they held on February 13 https://bilkulonline.com/2023/08/13/disparity-in-pmjay-dialysis-rates-irks-gujarat-nephrology-association-to-go-on-a-three-days-flash-strike/ the Gujarat state government has not taken full action. The government has released only five to ten percent mock and eligible payment. This is obviously not enough to run any hospital. Hence, a situation has arisen where these hospitals themselves, which are experiencing financial constraints, are now on ventilators” the release insists.

The dream scheme of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which serves as the thread of life for poor patients, is currently in a very dire situation in Gujarat itself. Apart from this, the ongoing unnecessary interference with the deduction and rejection of hospital payments by Bajaj Insurance Company is still going on.

The press release issued by Dr Rameshbhai, Dr Divyesh Viroja and Dr Umesh Godhani highlights this issue. They insist that “Despite repeated representations to the PMJ officials and the government, no result is forthcoming. More than 300 crores payment is pending for 2 years of PMJAY Empanelment Private Hospital. Therefore, in order to bring this matter to the public, the hospitals of Gujarat will symbolically stop treatment under the PMJAY scheme for four days from February 26 to 29, PMJAY Empanelled Private Hospitals Association of Gujarat has said. Emergency treatment will continue”.

Consequently, the outcome could be a turbulent period for the patients is likely to emerge during Feb 26-29 when they decided to not entertain such patients for treatment and the only option they will have is to go to the government hospitals for treatment under the PMJAY scheme.

“It is expected from the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Health Minister would consider this matter seriously and make arrangements to solve the problems of these hospitals speedily.

In order to solve this whole question, PEPHAG has again informed the Chief Minister, Health Minister, PMJAY officials, Chief District Health Officer, District Project Officer etc. through email. And a copy of this email has also been sent to the Prime Minister and Union Health Minister” the release suggests.