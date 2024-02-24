Tough Cop Kuldip Sharma authors ‘Diary of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer’

The book delves into the intricacies of criminal cases, with a focus on ‘Visitable Crimes’

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: “Diary of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer” offers an authentic glimpse into the dynamic world of law enforcement during the period from February 1979 to August 1980. Serving as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Palitana Subdivision of Bhavnagar district, Gujarat, the author, Kuldip Sharma, provides a detailed narrative based on real-time investigations and the supervision of serious crimes.

The book delves into the intricacies of criminal cases, with a focus on ‘Visitable Crimes’—offences that demand special attention from supervisory ranks. The SDPO’s duties involve the thorough scrutiny of murder cases, culpable homicides, dacoities, robberies, housebreakings with theft, and serious riots.

Additionally, cases involving police officers accused of offences are subject of the SDPO’s visitation.

Beyond catering to general readers, this book holds immense value for current and aspiring Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). It not only elucidates the methodical and sustained approaches employed in addressing serious crimes during that era but also sheds light on the logic and historical significance of procedures still followed today. The narrative captures the social norms prevalent during the depicted time, offering readers a comprehensive understanding of policing and crime resolution in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Unlock the archives of police investigations and delve into the fascinating world of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer through his diary. Gain insights into the historical context, procedural intricacies, and social nuances that shaped law enforcement during this period. “Diary of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer” is not just a memoir but a valuable historical document that resonates with relevance for law enforcement professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Two ranks in the police force namely, District Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer, garner all the attention of both public and the media. Movies made by the film industry and fiction in the vernacular languages are mainly about them. This book recognizes the critical and substantive role played by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer in the police administration of this country, particularly in detection and investigation of serious crime.

Kamal Kumar, former Director National Police Academy has written the Foreword.

