Gujarat Science City Commences National Science Day Celebration with Science Carnival 2024

Ahmedabad, Feb 28: Gujarat Science City is hosting a five-day Science Carnival from February 28th to March 3rd, 2024, to mark National Science Day. The event, organized by the Gujarat Council of Science City (GCSC) under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, was inaugurated by Mona Khandhar-IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat. Nilesh Desai, Director of SAC (ISRO), graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The theme for this year’s Science Carnival is “Indigenous Technology for a Developed India.” One of the highlights of the event was the inauguration of the Climate Change Learning Lab, aimed at educating visitors and students about the Earth’s changing climate and its impact on human life.

Additionally, the upcoming Robofest 4.0 was announced during the event. The Science Carnival features a series of scientific activities and programs involving scientific institutes, school and college students, eminent scientists, and faculties from the state and country. The event includes a science and technology exhibition, scientific workshops, popular science lectures, scientific competitions, and more.

The Science Carnival 2024 provides a platform for young scientists to build their careers in science and aims to attract a large number of students and visitors.