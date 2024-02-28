Weather Alert: Jammu and Kashmir to Experience Adverse Weather Conditions Starting February 29

Srinagar, Feb 28 : The sky was partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) official forecasted rain and snow from Thursday evening onwards.

According to a statement issued by Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the local MeT department, “An active Western Disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from February 29th evening onwards.

“Under the influence of this system, widespread moderate rain/snow is expected over most places of Jammu and Kashmir till 3rd March (afternoon) with peak activity on 1st night to 2nd night (March).

“A few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow, particularly over higher reaches of North Kashmir, Central & South Kashmir & Pir Panjal range of Jammu Division.

“A few places may experience thunder, lightning, hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds during 1st & 2nd March.

“In view of heavy to very heavy snowfall over a few middle & higher reaches, travelers/tourists are advised to plan accordingly & follow admin/Traffic Police advisory.

“The general public in hilly areas is advised not to venture out in avalanche-prone areas & sloppy areas. (Follow avalanche warnings & advisories).

“There are chances of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at a few places. Farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and other farm operations during the 1st week of March.”

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Leh town in Ladakh recorded minus 6.5 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 9.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 7.6 degrees Celsius, Batote 3.1 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 1.2 degrees Celsius, and Banihal 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.