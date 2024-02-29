Sunil Bharti Mittal Receives Honorary Knighthood

New Delhi, Feb 29: Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has become the first Indian citizen to be awarded a honorary knighthood by the United Kingdom.

He has been made Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), by King Charles III “for services to UK and India business relations”.

The KBE is among the highest honours conferred by the British sovereign to civilians. It is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals.

Sunil Bharti Mittal said: “I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration.”

“I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations. I am thankful to the Government of UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination.”

In 2007, Sunil Mittal was bestowed the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, awarded to individuals for demonstrating distinguished services of high order.