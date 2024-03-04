Gujarat Congress faces dual exodus as senior leaders Arjun Modhwadia and Ambarish Der resign

Rumours of them joining BJP are rife

Ahmedabad, March 4: In a significant setback to the Congress party in Gujarat, senior leader Arjun Modhwadia and Working President Ambarish Der announced their resignations on Monday, just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Arjun Modhwadia, a respected figure in the Mer community of coastal Saurashtra, served as the former Leader of the Opposition and Gujarat unit Congress president. He tendered his resignation as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary. Sources suggest that Modhwadia is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, Ambarish Der, another prominent leader and former MLA from the Rajula assembly constituency, also stepped down from his position as Working President of the Gujarat Congress. Der expressed his discontent with the party leadership, criticizing its approach and stating that the Congress should function more like a political entity rather than an NGO.

Modhwadia’s resignation follows public disagreements he had with the Congress’ central leadership, particularly regarding the party’s decision to decline an invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January. His departure is viewed as a significant loss for the Congress in Gujarat, as he was considered a close associate of the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel and a key figure in the state’s political landscape.

Ambarish Der, who hails from the Ahir community, announced his intention to rejoin the BJP. A ceremony is scheduled for March 5 at the Gujarat BJP headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar, to mark his induction back into the BJP. Der emphasized that his return to the BJP is unconditional.

The departure of these two leaders is expected to have a substantial impact on the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming elections, highlighting challenges within the party’s Gujarat unit.